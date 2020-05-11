Spotify Adds Ex-WarnerMedia, HBO Atty As Its GC

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Spotify has hired as its general counsel an attorney who previously served in a similar role with WarnerMedia Entertainment and HBO. Eve Konstan is slated to begin in the role with Spotify next Monday, when she will be responsible for providing support to the streaming giant on a broad range of legal issues, including business development, content licensing, intellectual property, litigation, risk management and mergers and acquisitions. A spokesman for Spotify confirmed Monday that Konstan has joined the company, but declined to comment further. Konstan replaces and will report to Horacio Gutierrez, who is now serving as Spotify's head of global...

