Bank Regulators Tweak Approach To Loan Risk Reviews

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Federal regulatory agencies issued updated guidance for banks' internal risk reviews, stressing a flexible approach focused on "high-risk" loans while specifying that groups of retail loans can be analyzed together in "segments." The new guidance issued Friday replaces a 2006 inter-agency policy statement on risk reviews and addresses concerns received in response to an October request for comments, some of which suggested the impracticality of reviewing individual loans in large portfolios and asked the agencies to spell out its position on high-risk loans and retail loan groupings. "In response to comments received, the agencies have made revisions to the final guidance...

