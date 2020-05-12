EU Tells Regulators To Stamp Out Tax Fraud On Dividends

Law360, London (May 12, 2020, 1:34 PM BST) -- Europe's banking watchdog urged national watchdogs on Tuesday to install measures over the next year to help stamp out tax fraud linked to dividend transfers, after a string of arbitrage schemes showed how traders exploit regulatory gaps in the bloc. Europe's banking watchdog has set out a plan for regulators and banks to follow as it clamps down on dividend arbitrage trading schemes. (AP) The European Banking Authority set out a plan that it expects regulators to implement and banks to follow by 2021 as it seeks to clamp down on dividend arbitrage trading schemes, such as so-called cum-ex transactions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS