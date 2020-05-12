Aviva Launches Fraud Alert Service Amid Pandemic Scams

Law360, London (May 12, 2020, 3:50 PM BST) -- Insurer Aviva said Tuesday that it has launched an online scam reporting service to guide consumers on what action to take if they fall victim to fraud, which has intensified during the coronavirus crisis. Aviva PLC said the tool will allow customers to report suspected fraudulent activity claiming to come from the insurer, so they can get personalized guidance on what steps to take. The insurer launched the reporting service after consumers experienced an increase in attempted scams, particularly connected to COVID-19. Action Fraud, the national reporting center for fraud and cybercrime, found a 400% increase in fraud that referred to...

