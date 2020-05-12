Cannabis Testing Lab Says CBD Co. Falsified Results

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Wisconsin cannabis testing lab Accelerated Analytics has accused a CBD manufacturer of falsifying its lab reports to conceal illegal concentrations of THC in its products and overstate their cannabinoid content. Lifted Liquids, doing business as Lifted Made, allegedly falsified Accelerated's lab reports or fabricated copies from whole cloth to deceive buyers about the legality and quality of its CBD flower cannabis and e-liquids, according to Accelerated's complaint Monday in Wisconsin federal court. Accelerated claimed Lifted altered at least 24 of the lab's certificates of authenticity — which provide in-depth breakdowns of cannabinoid and THC content — to match the advertised contents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS