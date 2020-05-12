Activist Investor Elliott Urges Alexion To Consider A Sale

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 12:10 PM EDT) -- Activist investment firm Elliott Management on Tuesday pushed Alexion Pharmaceuticals to consider a sale for the second time in less than half a year, saying company leadership has failed to show it can follow a coherent strategy. Elliott Management Corp. took aim at Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., saying there has been "growing frustration" with the biotechnology company's direction over the last three years. In a letter to the Alexion board of directors that Elliott made public, it said exploring a sale would be in the best interests of the company, its shareholders and the consumers who buy the drugs it develops....

