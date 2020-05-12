PTAB Allows 1 Of 2 Microsoft Challenges To Uniloc Patent

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT) -- In a pair of decisions Monday, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board agreed to institute one of Microsoft's petitions challenging claims in a Uniloc 2017 LLC circuit patent, but exercised its discretion to deny the other, which challenged purported means-plus-function claims. While Microsoft identified claimed functions for each of the alleged means-plus-function claim terms, the board said it failed to meet the requirement of identifying corresponding structures in prior art to show at the petition stage that the claims were likely invalid. Based on a review of PTAB decisions addressing similar circumstances, wherein the board largely denied institution or found the...

