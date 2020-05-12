Fed. Circ. Backs Rejection Of Gift Suggestion Patent App

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel held Tuesday that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board didn't err by affirming an examiner's rejection of pending claims in a patent application for a system that recommends gifts for social media friends based on their e-commerce activity. The panel said in a nonprecedential opinion that substantial evidence supports the board's determination that the claims were obvious over two earlier patent applications, and rejected applicant Jagadeshwar Reddy Nomula's contention that the references were irrelevant and "too generic" to capture all of the invention's specific claim elements. The panel said the prior art, referred to as Kanigsberg and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS