9th Circ. Judge Open To Reviving Suits Over Oregon Bar Fees

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge appeared open Tuesday to reviving lawsuits by attorneys who have raised constitutional challenges to the Oregon State Bar's membership fee requirements, saying during a hearing he hates the idea that lawyers should get less First Amendment protection than union members receive under the high court's Janus ruling. During a hearing held via video conference, Steven Wilker of Tonkon Torp LLP argued on behalf of the state bar that the regulation of the bar is different from the regulation of a public union. He said that makes the membership fees at issue in the instant suits distinct from...

