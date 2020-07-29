Chinese Patent Ruling Is Good News For Manufacturers

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Chinese Supreme People's Court Intellectual Property Tribunal recently issued a judgment in the patent noninfringement declaratory judgment action VMI Holland BV v. Safe-Run Machinery (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.[1] The judgment plugs a loophole that had allowed raids against customers or end users without allowing a defense by the relevant manufacturers. The case was also selected by the tribunal as a precedential case in April. VMI v. Safe-Run In the judgment, the Chinese company Safe-Run requested that a local Chinese administrative agency inspect and collect evidence from machines made by the Dutch company VMI being used by VMI's customer Cooper (Kunshan) Tires Co. Ltd. in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS