Canadian Court Upholds Bank Of Montreal's US Loan Scheme

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The Canadian Federal Court of Appeal rejected tax authorities' assertion that currency hedging by the Bank of Montreal tied to $1.4 billion in loans to its U.S. subsidiaries breached Canada's general anti-avoidance rules. The Ottawa court, in a judgment issued May 4, turned aside arguments from the Canada Revenue Agency incriminating the bank's transactions through a shell company in connection with the subsidiary financing structure. The ruling upheld a September 2018 finding by the Tax Court of Canada. The Bank of Montreal had conducted the transactions between 2005 and 2010 to hedge against the risk of exchange-rate fluctuations in its financing of...

