How CFTC's Agricultural Enforcement May Evolve Amid Crisis

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- On April 22, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission convened a meeting of its Agricultural Advisory Committee to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on agricultural commodity markets, which have experienced significant volatility in recent months. Among other measures discussed at the meeting, CFTC Chairman Heath P. Tarbert announced that a new livestock markets task force is monitoring various markets in real time. Beyond studying market forces, Tarbert made clear that the CFTC will be on the lookout for possible misconduct, "watching for any indication that prices are moving in an uneconomic manner relative to the underlying commodity's cash prices,"...

