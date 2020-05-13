Health Goods Supplier Hit With Securities Suit Over CBD Deal

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- An investor has accused a health and beauty supplier of misleading him about the prospects of a CBD product, saying in a Florida federal lawsuit that the company swindled him out of $450,000. Aaron Silberman said in his Tuesday complaint that he invested $450,000 after Premier Beauty and Health LLC indicated that it sold CBD products containing proprietary chemical formulas they developed and that it secured rights to become the first and only company to sell CBD products on TV home shopping networks. Instead, Premier purchased the CBD formula from another company, Silberman said, and it had not secured any exclusive...

