BNY Mellon Says It Had No Duty To Foundation In Settlement

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The Bank of New York Mellon told a Pennsylvania federal judge Tuesday it had no fiduciary duty to a Pittsburgh-based foundation when the bank allegedly promised the charity low rates while negotiating a settlement in 2011, so it didn't breach that duty when the promise later turned out to be false. BNY Mellon and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation were acting as adversaries when they hashed out the settlement of a separate dispute over the bank's alleged mismanagement of some of the foundation's funds. So the alleged pledge of low fees wasn't binding when it wasn't part of the agreement, said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS