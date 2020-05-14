Perkins Coie Snags Longtime White & Case Energy Atty

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie hired an experienced energy attorney away from White & Case LLP who has deep knowledge of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and works with utilities, renewable energy and natural gas companies. Jane Rueger started at the firm on Monday and will be based in the District of Columbia. She gives utility clients business regulatory advice, helps natural gas companies secure pipeline agreements and handles various other aspects of the business that often intersect with FERC. She also handles FERC investigations for clients and works with renewable energy. Rueger spent roughly 13 years at White & Case LLP. She said...

