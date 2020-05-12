Transgender Woman Dies Awaiting Justices' Title VII Decision

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The transgender woman at the center of a pending U.S. Supreme Court case over whether Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act covers trans discrimination died Tuesday, her lawyers said, just weeks before an expected decision in the landmark LGBTQ rights case. Aimee Stephens died at age 59 in her Detroit area home with her wife by her side, the American Civil Liberties Union said in a statement. She was in hospice after battling kidney disease in recent years, according to a GoFundMe page. Stephens' death comes as the Supreme Court is set to decide whether her 2013 firing by...

