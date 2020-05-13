ITC To Probe Philip Morris Smoke-Free Cig Imports

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has opened a probe into vaping products imported by cigarette giant Philip Morris after R.J. Reynolds complained that its rival's tobacco heating system infringes Reynolds' patents. The investigation announced Tuesday will determine whether the IQOS tobacco vaporizers marketed by Philip Morris and parent company Altria use tobacco heating systems and sticks that violate patents for R.J. Reynolds' VUSE vaping system. R.J. Reynolds seeks cease-and-desist orders barring imports of the allegedly infringing products. The patents describe a device that heats tobacco held in a removable cartridge to 350 degrees, when vapors containing nicotine are released without producing smoke,...

