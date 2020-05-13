McDermott Opens Atlanta Office With 7 New Attorneys

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP has opened a new office in Atlanta, adding five partners and two counsel previously with DLA Piper, Jones Day and Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP who work in corporate, intellectual property, and cybersecurity and privacy law, the firm has announced. Frank Layson, one of three former DLA Piper attorneys who will handle corporate matters for clients out of Atlanta as partners, will serve as the office's managing partner, according to McDermott's announcement on Tuesday. It is McDermott's third new office in three years, after opening a locale in San Francisco in 2018 and in Wilmington, Delaware, in...

