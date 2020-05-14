Chancery Rules Out Fast Trial Over Busted AmEx Global Deal

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- In a decision expected to kill a $1.5 billion deal for a 20% stake in American Express Global, a Delaware vice chancellor late Thursday refused to expedite a seller's lawsuit challenging buyer claims of multiple contract breaches, including disputed pandemic impacts. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III, ruling orally at the end of a teleconference argument, said Juweel Investors Ltd. should have acted sooner on notices from affiliates of Carlyle Group Inc. and Singapore's sovereign-wealth fund GIC Pte. that the buyers would not close because required conditions of the sale could not be met by a June 30 deadline. "I think...

