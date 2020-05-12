2 Dems Back Congressional Effort To Withdraw US From WTO

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Two Democratic lawmakers introduced a House resolution to pull the U.S. out of the World Trade Organization late Tuesday, following the lead of Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who introduced a withdrawal measure of his own in the upper chamber last week. Tuesday's resolution was co-sponsored by Democratic Reps. Peter DeFazio of Oregon and Frank Pallone of New Jersey, who sharply criticized the Geneva-based trade body for eroding the U.S. manufacturing base and eliminating jobs. "The WTO has been a disaster for the United States," DeFazio said in a statement. "With millions of jobs exported, ballooning trade deficits and the erosion of...

