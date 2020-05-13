Cybersecurity Group Raises $50M In Funding Round

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A cybersecurity firm whose customers include Hogan Lovells and financial institutions like Better Mortgage Corp. and GreenSky said Wednesday it's secured $50 million in a funding round led by Alphabet's investment fund. Herndon, Virginia-based Expel Inc. said its Series D financing was led by CapitalG and included groups such as Battery Ventures, Index Ventures and Paladin Capital Group. The company has now raised more than $117 million since its founding in 2016, and said it would use the proceeds from its latest financing to grow its sales and marketing operations, expand internationally and invest in its products. "As we set out...

