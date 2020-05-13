FTC Says Pa. Publisher Misled Customers Over 'Free Samples'

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday went after a Pennsylvania publisher of business newsletters and law books that allegedly misrepresented its publications as free samples, along with an unlicensed collection agency that worked with the publisher to get customers to pay for subscriptions they hadn't knowingly signed up for. In a complaint filed in Pennsylvania federal court, the FTC said Malvern, Pennsylvania-based American Future Systems Inc. — which does business under the names Progressive Business Publications and the Center for Employment Education Law — would cold-call businesses, schools, public safety departments and nonprofits offering to send trial samples of its publications to those...

