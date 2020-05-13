Jenner & Block Gets Fees For Prevailing In Pro Bono Suit

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Jenner & Block LLP should receive attorney fees under the Illinois Civil Rights Act after the firm prevailed in a pro bono lawsuit launched on behalf of individuals who'd been denied birth certificates with changed sex designations, an Illinois state appeals court said Tuesday. A three-judge panel said a lower court incorrectly hinged its fee rejection on the fact that Jenner & Block's attorneys agreed to represent the individuals pro bono and direct any fee award to the American Civil Liberties Union's Roger Baldwin Foundation. When statutes like ICRA say prevailing parties "shall" be awarded fees, "courts interpret it to mean...

