Frodo Baggins 2020? Justices Wary Of 'Chaos' In Elections

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices were wary Wednesday of the "chaos" that would follow if presidential electors had free rein to vote for someone other than their party's nominee, fearing write-ins for noncandidates like Frodo Baggins or even a giraffe. During the high court's last pair of teleconferences this term, the justices weighed in on the subject of "faithless electors," the name given to members of the electoral college who go rogue and vote for someone other than their nominee when it's time to cast their ballots. A group of electors from Washington and Colorado argue they have a constitutional right to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS