Feds Say States Should Play Bigger Mine Oversight Role

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior on Wednesday proposed changes to coal mine oversight rules that would give states a bigger role, arguing that current procedures allow for duplicative federal and state oversight efforts. If the public tells the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement about a potential violation at a mine, the federal government will coordinate with states so that both parties don't end up doing their own investigations, according to the proposal. The proposed rule will change the federal government's 10-day notice process, which is when OSMRE catches wind of a potential problem and gives states 10 days...

