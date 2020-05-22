Curtis Expands In Milan With 2 Tax Partners And Counsel

Law360 (May 22, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle LLP has added a pair of attorneys with experience in legal actions involving global brands such as Gucci and Parmalat to its Milan office, along with a new tax counsel. Daniela Della Rosa joins the firm after founding and serving as principal at the boutique firm DDR Law. She also held top general counsel roles at international brands such as Gucci and Levi Strauss. Della Rosa specializes in fashion law with an emphasis on luxury and premium brands. She advises clients around the world on mergers and acquisitions and commercial transactions, multichannel distribution, consumer and intellectual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS