Forest Project Threatens Residents' Water, Ind. County Claims

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Forest Service unlawfully approved a major logging and burning plan in the Hoosier National Forest that threatens the water source of 145,000 people, an Indiana county and environmental advocates have told a federal court. Monroe County's Board of Commissioners and its Environmental Commission, a resident and two environmental groups — the Hoosier Environmental Council and the Indiana Forest Alliance — filed the suit in Indiana federal court Wednesday. The 56-page complaint alleges the Forest Service violated the National Environmental Policy Act by failing to adequately consider how a tree-clearing project in the state's only national forest would worsen a pollution problem in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS