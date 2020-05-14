SEC Sues Adviser That Passed On Its Self-Report Program

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania investment adviser hit with an SEC enforcement action on Wednesday over its mutual fund selection disclosures could have self-reported its practices but declined to do so, according to the agency. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's suit in Pennsylvania federal court accuses Ambassador Advisors LLC and its three principals of pushing clients into mutual fund share classes that charged so-called 12b-1 fees rather than lower-cost classes in the same funds. Concerns about conflicts of interest involved with 12b-1 fees, which fund managers pay advisers as a commission for selling their fund, led the SEC in 2018 to launch its...

