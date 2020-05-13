NY Child Victims Act Ruled Constitutional By State Judge

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge has rejected a bid by a Long Island diocese of the Roman Catholic church to dismiss 44 sexual abuse complaints filed against it in a Child Victims Act suit, rejecting the church's argument that the law violates the due process clause of the state's constitution. Justice Steven M. Jaeger said in Monday's order, which became public Wednesday, that a court only needs to determine that the legislation was a reasonable measure to address an injustice in order to find that it satisfies the due process clause. The New York Child Victims Act, which went into effect...

