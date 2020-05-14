SFO Rips Ex-Oil Execs As Unaoil Bribery Trial Winds Down

Law360, London (May 14, 2020, 6:10 PM BST) -- British prosecutors on Thursday started to wrap up their fraud case against three men accused of bribing an Iraqi official for a lucrative oil deal, telling a London jury that an engineering consultant lacked the technical expertise to be anything but a conduit for corrupt payments. Unaoil Ltd. "camouflaged" bribes as part of a "winner-takes-all" effort to ensure its clients won the bidding process for a massive oil infrastructure project launched in the wake of the fall of Saddam Hussein, a prosecutor for the Serious Fraud Office told jurors at the Central Crown Court. Thursday marked the first time in nearly...

