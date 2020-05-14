EU Warns Gov'ts On Gaps In Market Abuse, AML Laws

Law360, London (May 14, 2020, 5:31 PM BST) -- The European Commission said Thursday it has warned member states that they must fall in line with regulations against money laundering and market abuse, including threats of legal action against Austria and France. The European Union's executive arm said it has written to warn France and Austria about flouting the bloc's Market Abuse Directive. It has fired off a second set of letters to countries including the U.K., Belgium, Ireland and Luxembourg for failing to properly enact the EU's anti-money laundering regime. The Market Abuse Directive forces member states to criminalize insider dealing, unlawful disclosure of inside information and market manipulation, including...

