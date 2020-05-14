EU Pushes Poland To Properly Enact Solvency Regs

Law360, London (May 14, 2020, 3:32 PM BST) -- The European Commission slapped Poland with a warning on Thursday for failing to properly implement the bloc's four-year-old rules on capital requirements for insurers. The commission has given the country four months to submit a "satisfactory response" to its concerns over the Solvency II Directive or it could refer the matter to the European Court of Justice. The Solvency regime, implemented in 2016, sets minimum requirements for the capital reserves that insurers must retain to allow them to withstand financial shocks and still be able to pay out on claims. "The Solvency II rules are crucial for the protection of insurance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS