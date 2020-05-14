Simpson Aids Rubicon On $1.25B Software-Focused PE Fund

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 10:24 AM EDT) -- Rubicon Technology Partners, advised by Simpson Thacher, said Thursday that it has wrapped up its third flagship private equity fund after securing more than $1.25 billion from limited partners, with plans to target investments in enterprise software companies. The fund from Boulder, Colorado-headquartered Rubicon, called Rubicon Technology Partners III, shot past an initial target of $850 million in less than six months of fundraising before closing at the hard cap of $1.25 billion, according to a statement. It was oversubscribed, receiving capital contributions from a group of new and existing investors that is made up of public and private pension funds,...

