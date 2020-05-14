Cleary, Wikborg Steer Tronox's $300M Deal For Titanium Biz

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 1:50 PM EDT) -- Tronox Holdings PLC, advised by Cleary Gottlieb and Wikborg Rein, has agreed to buy fellow titanium dioxide maker TiZir Titanium and Iron from French metals manufacturer Eramet SA for $300 million, the companies said Thursday. The agreement sees Stamford, Connecticut-based Tronox picking up a business in TiZir that features a titanium smelting facility in Tyssedal, Norway, capable of producing about 230,000 tons of titanium slag and 90,000 tons of high-purity pig iron annually, according to a statement from Tronox. TiZir posted 2019 sales of €154 million ($166.5 million) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of €38 million, according to...

