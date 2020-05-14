NGL Energy Loses Bid For $27M In Philly Refinery Ch. 11

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge on Thursday rejected NGL Energy Partners LP's bid to compel PES Holdings LLC to pay it $26.7 million in cash to settle a claim, saying doing so would "ignore" creditor distribution provisions in the Philadelphia refinery operator's already-approved Chapter 11 plan. During a hearing via telephone on NGL's request that PES be ordered to pay the claim, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein ruled she would not "override" plan provisions as to how creditor recoveries will be handled, saying "the plan is very clear in my view." The judge said NGL's request would require her to "ignore" plan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS