PTAB's Use Of Procedural Denials Has 'Exploded,' Study Says

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has become much more comfortable with refusing to review patents in inter partes reviews for procedural reasons, as the number of institution denials have "exploded since 2018," according to a new study. The data released Wednesday — compiled by Unified Patents, an organization that says it is in the business of challenging weak patents at the PTAB — centered on so-called procedural denials, those in which the board turns down IPR challenges without considering the merits of the invalidity arguments and instead rejects them for other reasons. While such denials hovered around 5% in 2016,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS