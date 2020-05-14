Toys R Us Cleared By Fed. Circ. In Chalk Toy IP Case

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Thursday that a toy chalk holder designed to look like a No. 2 pencil, which was sold at Toys R Us, does not infringe Lanard Toys' design patents or trade dress, and that Lanard's copyright covering the item is invalid because it does not qualify as a work of art. The appeals court affirmed a March 2019 decision by U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard of the Middle District of Florida granting summary judgment to the toy retailer and two other companies, Dollar General Corp. subsidiary Dolgencorp LLC and Ja-Ru Inc. Lanard Toys, above, claimed Ja-Ru's pencil-shaped...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS