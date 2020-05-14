US Steel Ducks Suit Over Reporting Pa. Fire To Feds

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 2:47 PM EDT) -- U.S. Steel Corp. has escaped an environmental group's lawsuit claiming it should have notified federal authorities about a December 2018 fire at a facility outside Pittsburgh, after a judge ruled Thursday that air pollution "subject to" permits under the Clean Air Act was exempt from another law's reporting requirements. U.S. District Judge Marilyn Horan said the steelmaker's Clairton Coke Works didn't have to notify the federal National Response Center about a Christmas Eve fire that knocked out pollution controls, as the Clean Air Council claimed it should have in a lawsuit, since the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act provides...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS