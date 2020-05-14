4th Circ. Reboots Ex-IBM Salesman's Suit Over Commissions

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 12:01 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit revived a suit Thursday alleging IBM stiffed a former salesman on hundreds of thousands of dollars in commissions, saying the tech firm's statements and past practices may have cost it the ability to limit the worker's incentive pay. A unanimous three-judge panel said language in compensation notices to Justin Fessler giving IBM a "right to adjust" his pay didn't cancel out the firm's alleged promises that his commissions would not be capped, reversing a ruling that Fessler should've known his pay had a ceiling. A Fourth Circuit panel revived a lawsuit Thursday brought by a former IBM salesman...

