Fed. Circ. Upholds Alice Ax Of Delivery Notification Patent

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld a decision invalidating a claim of a patent on technology for notifying consumers when a delivery or pickup is ready, saying it covers nothing more than an abstract idea, in a win for online retailer ShoppersChoice.com. The appeals court ruled that U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra got it right in January 2019 when he granted judgment on the pleadings that the asserted claim of the patent owned by Electronic Communication Technologies LLC is invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice test. The patent describes computer code that sends a message providing notice of delivery...

