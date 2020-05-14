O'Melveny Re-Elects Chair To Third Term

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The chair of O'Melveny & Myers LLP, Bradley J. Butwin, has been chosen by the partnership to serve his third four-year term as head of the law firm, with the firm saying that his re-election is a show of support for his leadership. Butwin, who took over as head of O'Melveny in 2012, said his plans for his third term include deepening the firm's core strengths and practice areas, continuing the focus on diversity and developing new talent, and helping steer the firm through the uncertain waters of the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout. Though Butwin's current term as chair does...

