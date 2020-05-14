Yogi Says She Won't Bend To Calm.Com 'Trademark Bullying'

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Calm.com Inc. says its mission is "to make the world happier and healthier," but the popular relaxation and meditation app is stressing out a Michigan yoga instructor who filed suit Thursday in federal court claiming the company is trying to bully her out of her trademark rights. Detroit-area yoga instructor Barbara J. Swaab says that she has been using the slogan "Take A Deep Breath" in connection with her business since 2002 and that she also holds a trademark registration for the phrase. But she said Calm.com started using the mark without permission in 2016 and had recently increased efforts to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS