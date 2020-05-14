Bug Trap Maker Blames QVC In Allstate's Product Defect Suit

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The maker of an insect trap that Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co. alleges was defective and started a fire that damaged a policyholder's home is turning on QVC, arguing in crossclaims filed Thursday in Pennsylvania federal court that the retail channel is responsible for the product it sold. Dynamic Solutions Worldwide LLC, which manufactures the DynaTrap Flylight Indoor Insect Trap that allegedly started the blaze, denied allegations in the insurer's complaint that the trap was defective. Dynamic said in the crossclaims that QVC is instead liable for the incident and the damages. In addition, Dynamic Solutions told the court that...

