UCann's CBD Health Claims Must End Ch. 11, Creditor Says

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- One of United Cannabis Corp.'s creditors pushed a Colorado judge to toss the company's Chapter 11 filing Wednesday, arguing even if the company is only marketing hemp products it is still violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by making unapproved health claims. Miner's Delight LLC told U.S. District Judge Joseph Rosania Jr. United Cannabis' marketing of Prana Therapeutics-branded CBD products runs afoul of federal law because it promotes them as treatments for a variety of medical conditions — without U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval. That's enough to throw out the bankruptcy filings from both United Cannabis Corp. and its...

