Conn. Man Ran $2M Liquid Purification Tech Scam, SEC Says

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused a disbarred attorney of securities fraud Thursday for allegedly collecting $2 million from investors while misleading them about the capabilities of a new liquid purification technology. Ronald D. Swanson ran a three-year scheme while he was CEO and general counsel of Sonic Cavitation LLC, a Houston-based technology startup that he told investors used liquid purification technology for the oil and gas, mining, beverage and water treatment industries, according to the SEC's complaint filed in Connecticut federal court. Working from his home office in Litchfield, Connecticut, Swanson was in charge of the development and commercial...

