Proof-Of-Stake Group Shares Regulatory Recommendations

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- An industry association representing companies working with proof-of-stake technology for blockchain mining has released a handful of suggestions for companies in the space after meeting with the SEC in early 2020 to discuss regulatory issues. The Proof Of Stake Alliance — which is working with Paul Hastings LLP to address regulatory, tax and congressional matters concerning the Staking as a Service, or STaaS, market — said in a Thursday statement that an increase in the interest of PoS technology from innovators in the digital asset space highlights the need to build a dialogue with regulators, notably the U.S. Securities and Exchange...

