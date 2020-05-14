Calif. Bar OKs Exploring 'Sandbox' To Boost Legal Access

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The California State Bar voted Thursday to form a group to study launching an experimental "sandbox" to come up with innovative ways to give more people access to legal services, which could include relaxing rules regarding the unauthorized practice of law and nonlawyer ownership of firms. In a regulatory sandbox, legal service providers propose and execute new business structures and methods for delivering services that are currently illegal or considered unethical, all while under the watchful eye of regulators. At a public meeting conducted over Zoom on Thursday, the state bar's board of trustees voted 9 to 2 in favor of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS