ITC Ends LilleBaby Probe Into Baby Carriers

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Thursday affirmed a decision clearing several baby carrier makers of infringement allegations brought by rival LilleBaby, though it declined to weigh in on whether "egregious" conduct by LilleBaby's founder and her husband doomed the patent. In a Federal Register notice to be published Friday, the ITC upheld ITC Administrative Law Judge Clark Cheney's determination last month that baby carriers made by Baby Tula, Ergobaby and Infantino did not infringe a key claim of LilleBaby's patent on a child carrier with leg supports. Judge Cheney had also deemed the patent unenforceable due to inequitable conduct because...

