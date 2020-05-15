Sierra Club Wants All Of NH Coal Plant's River Data

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 2:57 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club and other environmental groups said operators of a coal-fired power plant are twisting "the rules of English grammar" to wiggle out of their obligation to report all river monitoring data and trim allegations that the New Hampshire facility is harming fish with its heated water discharges. The environmental groups told a New Hampshire federal court on Thursday that Granite Shore Power LLC and GSP Merrimack LLC had to report river monitoring data recorded nearly constantly instead of just summaries in order to comply with the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for the Merrimack Station power plant that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS