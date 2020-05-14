Calif. Courts Face Budget Cuts Amid 'Sobering' Projections

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT) -- California's court system could see hundreds of millions of dollars in funding taken away under a proposed COVID-19 pandemic budget Gov. Gavin Newsom revealed Thursday, a budget deficit the Golden State's chief justice called "sobering." Newsom was delivering state's traditional May budget update, but the changes were drastic and the outlook stark. In the proposal, Newsom noted that the "world has changed dramatically" since he first proposed a budget in January and the state is now dealing with a $54.3 billion budget shortfall. The California judicial branch, in particular, has had to "radically change" its operations to protect the public while maintaining...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS